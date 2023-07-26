Court Suspends State’s Decision to Revoke Jomo Kenyatta’s Firearm License

The high court has suspended a decision by the government to revoke former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo Kenyatta’s firearm license.

Justice Jairus Ngaah on Wednesday ruled that the case will be heard by way of written submissions.

Jomo was directed by the court to file his submissions within 7 days and the respondents within 7 days of service.

“In view of the impending August/September recess, parties will highlight their submissions in the new term,” ruled the judge.

The matter will be mentioned on September 27.

Jomo had asked the court to intervene and stop the state from revoking his license.

Through lawyer Fred Ngatia, the petitioner said he wants the Chief Licensing officer, the firearms Licensing Board and the Attorney General stopped from demanding his license without following the due process set out in the Firearms Act.

He argued the decision to withdraw his firearm license was in violation of section 5 (8) of the Firearms Act.

He claimed he had not been informed of the reasons for the intended revocation despite being in possession of a license.

“The grounds upon which a firearm license can be revoked are provided in section 5(7) of the firearms Act, which when read with section 7 (2) (a) (v) of the fair administrative action act, cannot be invoked without being afforded an opportunity to be heard,” said Jomo.

According to court documents, his license is valid until April 27, 2024.

