Uhuru’s Son Jomo Moves to Court Over Move to Revoke Firearm License

The family of former president Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to court to challenge a move by the state to revoke their firearm licenses.

Uhuru’s son Jomo Kenyatta has asked the court to intervene and stop the state from revoking his license.

He made this in an urgent application before the Milimani Law Courts. He said he wants the Chief Licensing officer, the firearms Licensing Board and the Attorney General stopped from demanding his license without following the due process set out in the Firearms Act.

Through Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia, Jomo argued the decision to withdraw his firearm license is in violation of section 5 (8) of the Firearms Act.

He claimed he has not been informed of the reasons for the intended revocation despite being in possession of a license.

Read: Cops Raid Former President Uhuru’s Son’s Home in Karen

“The grounds upon which a firearm license can be revoked are provided in section 5(7) of the firearms Act, which when read with section 7 (2) (a) (v) of the fair administrative action act, cannot be invoked without being afforded an opportunity to be heard,” said Jomo.

He argued unless his application is urgently admitted for hearing and orders sought granted, his constitutional rights will be violated.

According to court documents, his license is valid until April 27, 2024. The matter is yet to be heard.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said 23 firearms were recovered from three homes in Karen, following an operation launched after establishing that weapons used during demos were supplied by civilian gun holders.

“Today afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept,” he said.

Read Also: They Wanted To Plant Guns, Drugs On My Son – Uhuru

One of the homes is that of Jomo. His father has since come out to defend his family against the onslaught daring the state to face him head on instead of going for his family.

Uhuru vowed to defend his family no matter the cost.

On Monday, the former head of state said the government planned to plant guns and drugs on his sons.

This came days after police were sent to Uhuru’s son Jomo’s house in Karen to seek to take away his guns. Jomo and his brother Muhoho are licensed gun holders.

“This gun issue is surrounded by lots of propaganda to divert attention from what has been happening,” he said. “I believe they wanted to plant drugs and guns in my son’s compound.”

Read Also: 23 Firearms Recovered in Karen Homes, Says Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Uhuru said the incident hurt him.

“I went because of a distress call from my son. I was not drunk, I was extremely hurt,” he said.

The former president claimed his two sons own six guns in total, three each, and that all of the firearms are legally registered. He clarified that his daughter Ngina does not own a firearm.

He said none of the boys have received orders to surrender their firearms as has been claimed in the media and by top government officials.

The licensing officer is supposed to issue a notice in writing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...