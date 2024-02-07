Court Temporarily Halts Payment of School Fees Via e-Citizen

A Nairobi court has temporarily halted the payment of school fees via the e-Citizen platform.

Justice Chacha Mwita on Wednesday ordered that the pleadings be served on all parties immediately due to urgency.

“That An interim conservatory order is herby issued suspending the Circular or letter by the Principal Secretary (Belio R Kipsang), Ministry of Education dated 31st January 2024, requiring parents/Guardians and or students to pay fees and or any other levies for all government learning institutions through e-citizen platform or any other Digital platform(s) until 13th January 2024, when the court will issue further directions in this petition,” order Justice Mwita.

This comes moments after President William Ruto vowed that the remittance of fees will continue.

Speaking in Tokyo, the head of state claimed payment of fees via e-Citizen will alleviate payment of illegal levies by some learning institutions.

“Payment of school fees through e-citizen won’t be stopped since it helps to eliminate the payment of extra levies by some schools,” Ruto said.

Read: School Fees Payment Via e-Citizen Will Not Stop – Ruto

Dr Ruto who was speaking during a meeting with the Kenyan diaspora, said cartels are against the digitization of government services.

He added that some individuals were operating some personal paybills, collecting government money from Kenyans.

“We have reduced 3000 government paybills to one. Some people have been operating personal paybills and collecting government money. That will stop,” he stated.