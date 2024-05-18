fbpx
    Cris Collinsworth Net Worth

    Andrew Walyaula
    Cris Collinsworth Net Worth

    Cris Collinsworth, a former professional football player turned announcer and entrepreneur, boasts a net worth of $25 million. After making a name for himself as a wide receiver in the NFL, Collinsworth transitioned to a successful broadcasting career, appearing regularly on networks like NBC, Showtime, and the NFL Network.

    Cris Collinsworth Net Worth $25 Million
    Date of Birth January 27, 1959
    Place of Birth Dayton, Ohio
    Nationality American
    Profession American Football Player, Sports Commentator, Commentator

    Cris Collinsworth Salary

    While Collinsworth earned a considerable income during his NFL days, his broadcasting career has proven even more lucrative. As a color commentator and television personality, he was earning $4 million annually for many years. However, in December 2021, Collinsworth signed a new contract with NBC that boosted his salary to an impressive $12.5 million per year.

    Cris Collinsworth Net Worth

    Cris Collinsworth net worth is $25 million.

    Early Life

    Born Anthony Cris Collinsworth on January 27, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, Cris grew up in a family of educators. His father eventually became the superintendent of schools in Brevard County, Florida, where the family moved when Cris was four years old. Excelling in athletics, Cris attended Astronaut High School, where he not only won the state championship in the 100-yard dash but also earned recognition as a high school All-American quarterback.

    Continuing his athletic journey at the University of Florida on a football scholarship, Collinsworth showcased his talent as a wide receiver, setting records and earning accolades during his tenure.

    NFL Career

    Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1981, Collinsworth spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the team. Known for his height and speed, he emerged as a top receiver, setting franchise records and earning Pro Bowl honors three times.

    Broadcasting

    Transitioning seamlessly into broadcasting after retiring from the NFL, Collinsworth started as a radio show host before moving to television, where he became known for his work on HBO’s “Inside the NFL” and later NBC’s NFL and college football coverage. He also reported on various other sports events and hosted shows like “Guinness World Records Primetime.”

    Pro Football Focus

    Beyond his broadcasting career, Collinsworth is involved in the sports statistic monitoring service Pro Football Focus (PFF). The website, offering detailed analysis and advanced statistics for NFL and college football, received a $50 million investment from Silver Lake Partners in September 2021.

    Cris Collinsworth Relationships

    Collinsworth resides in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, with his wife Holly, and they have four children together. They own a mini-compound on a 5-acre property, featuring a 7,000 square-foot main home, barn, pool, and pool house.

     

