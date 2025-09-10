Crisis at MTRH as Sh1.8 Billion Salary Arrears Pile Up

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret has warned that it is struggling to meet its financial obligations, with unpaid staff salaries and allowances now standing at Sh1.8 billion as of June 30, 2025.

The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Phillip Kirwa, told MPs on the National Assembly’s Committee on Implementation that the financial strain is affecting service delivery and staff morale, adding that the facility risks another round of industrial unrest if the matter is not addressed urgently.

Dr. Kirwa said the hospital is facing a Sh1.2 billion funding deficit in the current financial year and is still awaiting disbursement of Sh444 million in grant arrears. He also pointed to obsolete equipment as a major challenge in delivering quality healthcare.

“We appreciate the recommendations for additional funding, but the reality is that our payroll obligations have ballooned, and without intervention, we may face disruption of services,” he said.

The hospital appealed for increased funding from the National Assembly to match its dual mandate of providing both referral and primary healthcare. It also urged for more support to county and sub-county hospitals in its catchment area to ease congestion from common outpatient cases.

In response, Committee Chairperson Hon. Raphael Wanjala directed that a meeting be convened within a month between the Committee, the National Treasury, and MTRH management to resolve the funding crisis.

The lawmakers also raised concerns over ethnic imbalance in the hospital’s workforce, citing a report by the Select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity.

“According to the Committee Report, MTRH has 3,535 employees, but only 21 out of the 46 ethnic groups are represented,” said Hon. Wanjala. “The majority of staff are from one community, Kalenjin, who make up 66.62 percent. This is contrary to Article 232 of the Constitution.”

Dr. Kirwa explained that the imbalance is largely historical, as most of the hospital’s low-cadre positions are filled by applicants from Eldoret and its surrounding areas, which are predominantly Kalenjin.

However, MPs pressed him further, noting that even recent recruitments continued to favor the dominant community.

“The law provides that no institution should have more than 30 percent of one ethnic community,” Hon. Wanjala said. “In your recent recruitment, you still hired more staff from the dominant community, which continues to break the law.”

Dr. Kirwa maintained that the hospital has rolled out policy guidelines to ensure appointments, promotions, and training are based on fair competition and merit, in line with the Constitution.

He also highlighted steps taken to support people with disabilities (PWDs), including setting up a Disability Mainstreaming Committee, procuring motorized wheelchairs, and training 30 staff members in sign language to better serve patients and employees with hearing impairments.

The Committee pledged to follow up on the hospital’s financial and governance concerns as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the country’s second-largest referral facility.