Crystal Palace beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace beat Premier League champions Liverpool 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to win an enthralling Community Shield at Wembley.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the shootout hero for Palace as he saved from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah sent his kick over the bar.

It allowed 21-year-old midfielder Justin Devenny, sent on as a stoppage-time substitute, to smash the winning penalty past Alisson.

Palace, who had not won a major trophy in their history until this year, have now earned two in a matter of months at Wembley. They are also the first side to win the Community Shield on their debut in the match for 50 years, since Derby County in 1975.

Spot-kicks provided a thrilling conclusion to one of the most exciting season openers in years, in which the drama started in just the fourth minute.

Four of Liverpool’s five major summer signings started, and two of those players combined to brilliant effect in the early moments at sun-drenched Wembley.

Florian Wirtz, Liverpool’s £116m record signing, fed Hugo Ekitike on the edge of the box and the French striker turned and struck a low right-foot shot into the far bottom right corner, beyond the diving Henderson.

Palace were undaunted and deservedly equalised 13 minutes later when Jean-Philippe Mateta slotted in from the spot after Virgil van Dijk fouled Ismaila Sarr. Mateta would also score in the shootout later.

But soon after, yet another Liverpool newcomer stepped up as right-back Jeremie Frimpong jinked into the Palace box and chipped what looked like a cross over Henderson, the ball hitting the far post and bouncing in.

Moments earlier, Liverpool’s supporters had been paying a 20th-minute tribute to Diogo Jota, the forward who wore the number 20 shirt for the club before his tragic death in a car crash last month.

Ekitike should have extended the Reds’ advantage in the opening minute of the second half but guided a header wide from inside the six-yard box. The new signing from Eintracht Frankfurt also blazed over from 12 yards.

Liverpool were made to pay when Ismaila Sarr was played onside by Frimpong and finished clinically in off the post.

Palace felt they should then have had a penalty when Mac Allister appeared to handle a cross, but the on-field decision was upheld by the video assistant referee, before Devenny was inches away from scoring the winner in the final seconds.

However, Palace’s Northern Ireland international would soon have his moment in the sun.

A big moment is coming for Palace on Monday, when they will discover from the Court of Arbitration for Sport whether their appeal against demotion from the Europa League has been successful.

But there was no evidence of the ‘Sunday scaries’ – that dread of what lies in wait on Monday – for the Eagles.

Just as in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, Oliver Glasner’s team refused to take a step backwards against one of English football’s heavyweights.

Manager Glasner looked to recapture the glorious feelings stoked by their last visit to Wembley, naming the same starting XI he chose for the cup final.

For a while, the magic seemed to be absent.

Two moments of sluggish defending in wide areas cost Palace in the first half, while Henderson perhaps should have moved his feet quicker in reaction to both goals.

But they rode out the Liverpool storm, led once again by captain Marc Guehi who as ever put every ounce of sweat and blood into his performance. Palace will be desperate for him to stay, amid links to Liverpool this summer.

And Henderson stepped up when it counted most, saving two penalties at the same end where he stopped Omar Marmoush’s spot-kick in May’s cup final.

This was Liverpool’s first competitive game since the deaths of Jota and his brother Andre Silva, so there was an emotional intensity that made the occasion strikingly different to previous Community Shields.

Wreaths were laid in honour and memory of Jota and Silva before kick-off, before a minute’s silence which was cut short amid noise from the crowd.

There was particular poignancy about both Liverpool goals.

The first came thanks to good team play off the left wing, the position where Jota served Liverpool so well for five seasons.

The second goal came after Liverpool fans stood and applauded in memory of their former player.

Jota would have been proud of the confidence and impudence that Frimpong showed in beating Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell. He would have enjoyed the end result too – whether Frimpong meant it or not.

Ultimately, though, Liverpool were not quite able to win their 17th Community Shield.

