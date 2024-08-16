CS Alfred Mutua Calls For Patience Amid Looming Strikes In Education And Aviation Sectors

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has urged for patience as the country faces potential strikes by teachers and aviation workers.

Teachers are set to begin their strike on August 26, 2024, due to the government’s failure to allocate Sh13.3 billion for the second phase of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). This agreement was negotiated, signed, and officially filed in court, making it a critical issue for educators.

Also Read: Teachers’ Unions Issue Strike Notice Over Unresolved Issues

In addition, the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, representing employees at airports and the national carrier Kenya Airways, has announced plans for industrial action starting Monday.

The union is protesting a proposed deal with India’s Adani Airports Holdings to develop Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. The union fears this deal could result in job losses and the hiring of non-Kenyan workers, referring to it as the “intended sale” of JKIA in their strike notice.

CS Mutua emphasized that the new cabinet’s primary role is to listen to and act on the people’s concerns.

He mentioned that the cabinet is currently being briefed on various issues and has urged fellow CSs to engage in dialogue as soon as possible to address the concerns raised by different unions.

“I urge the unions to allow a little time for the new ministers to review these issues and engage with them promptly,” Mutua said on Friday.

“I am confident that the unions, which represent the interests of workers, are aware of the economic, social, and political situation in the country. I believe they are patriotic and forward-thinking, and therefore, I urge them to embrace dialogue.”

Mutua also said that he has been in discussions with the leadership of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET).

He assured that the Ministry of Education and TSC are actively holding internal consultations to address the unions’ concerns and that a resolution is forthcoming.

Additionally, the CS revealed that the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection is already overseeing negotiations between the Ministry of Education and the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) leadership