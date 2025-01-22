Close Menu
    CS Murkomen Commits To Resolving IPOA Challenges

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has promised to address the challenges facing the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

    Speaking after meeting the IPOA Board and senior management, led by Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan, on Wednesday morning, Murkomen emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the authority’s operations.

    “We discussed strategies to enhance IPOA’s effectiveness in fulfilling its mandate,” Murkomen said.

    “Some of the challenges the authority is grappling with include staffing shortages, decentralization, resource limitations, and coordination with stakeholders. We agreed to resolve these issues as a priority.”

    The Cabinet Secretary also highlighted plans to fast-track legislative proposals to support IPOA’s work and introduce awards for individual officers who excel in their duties.

    IPOA plays a critical role in promoting professionalism within the police service by holding officers accountable to the law, training them on human rights, advocating for their welfare, and educating the public about police operations.

    Murkomen reaffirmed the government’s support for IPOA, noting that its work is essential in building public trust in the police service and ensuring law enforcement operates transparently and effectively.

     

