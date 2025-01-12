CS Muturi condemns abductions, demands answers from government

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi Sunday came out to condemn ongoing abductions in the country.

His move shocked many who expected him to have a collective responsibility alongside other colleagues in the cabinet and government at large who are condoning the trend as they accuse the youth of lacking manners.

Muturi called for a press conference and demanded expeditious arrest of those involved in the abductions of young Kenyans from June 2024.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Muturi stated that the series of abductions has gone unchecked and the vice needs to be nipped in the bud.

Muturi noted that he still reels from the emotional turmoil his family was subjected to after the disappearance of his son in June 2024.

Leslie Muturi was released after being reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night in Nairobi’s Lavington area.

“I have personally suffered as my son was abducted leaving my family in turmoil,” he said.

He added that despite being the Attorney General at the time, and having links to the national intelligence, he has never received details behind Leslie’s abduction.

“I’ve not gotten any answers as to why my son was abducted, held incommunicado and nobody gave any reasons for that abduction,” he added.

He also blamed the security agencies for failing to explain the trend.

“The security sector claims they are not involved in the abductions; interestingly, they have failed to prevent these incidents happening publicly in broad daylight.”

Muturi noted that the silence from the government has eroded public confidence in the security organs and those involved should be held to book.

He demanded that national security should reveal details on how many youths have been taken in by the abductees, how many have been released, and how many are missing.

Human rights groups report that over 80 Kenyans have been abducted since Jun 2025, during the anti-government protests.

The most recent cases of abductions include the disappearance of 5 Kenyans who were making social media posts aimed at criticizing President William Ruto and the state.

They included Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplangat and cartoonist Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull.

Four others who were abducted from Mlolongo are missing since December 2024.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the orders in a petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya for the unconditional release of Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, Karani Mwema , and Stephen Mbisi Kavingo, who were picked at Mulolongo and whose whereabouts are unknown to date.

The National Police Service distanced itself from the abductions, claiming that it had no involvement in the cases despite narrations from the victims hinting that the abductors were servicemen.

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja snubbed court summons on January 8.