CS Soipan Tuya Sues Ex-husband, Seeks Sh525,000 in Child Upkeep

Environment CS Soipan Tuya has dragged her estranged husband Stephen Kudate to court.

Court documents show that the minister has sued for the custody of their two children and is seeking Sh525,000 for their upkeep.

In court papers seen by this writer, Tuya claims to have been psychologically, emotionally and verbally abused by Kudate.

This, she says, is the reason why she wants full custody of their children.

“Owing to his abusive and erratic nature, we have been living in mortal fear for our lives,” she said.

Tuya wants Kudate to pay half of the minors’ school fees which is Sh225,000.

She also wants her ex-husband compelled to pay Sh100,000 which is 50 percent of the Sh200,000 children’s monthly entertainment needs.

Further, the former Narok MP wants the defendant to pay Sh100,000 which is 50 per cent of Sh200,000 for the minors’ maintenance.

Court documents show that the two lived together from December 2, 2013 until December 2020.

Kudate is the said to have moved out of the CS’s house to cohabit with another woman.

