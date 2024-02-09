Cubana Chief Priest Net Worth And Entrepreneurial Journey

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, hails from Imo state and has carved a niche for himself as a prominent show promoter and businessman. With a remarkable net worth of $17 million, he stands as the proud owner of Club Xhrine in Owerri, symbolizing his entrepreneurial prowess and influence in the entertainment industry.

Founding Club Xhrine

Cubana Chief Priest’s entrepreneurial journey reached new heights when he established Club Xhrine in December 2020, following his resignation as the General Manager of Cubana Groups in 2020.

The grand opening of Club Xhrine, graced by the iconic Davido, set a new standard for nightlife in Owerri, reflecting Chief Priest’s commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences. Furthermore, his recent accolade as a Doctor of Science in Event and Luxury Hospitality Management underscores his dedication to excellence in his field.

Cubana Chief Priest Education

Born on April 2, 1981, in Umuhu Okabia, Imo state, Cubana Chief Priest’s journey to success is rooted in his early experiences and unwavering determination.

Despite his humble beginnings, he pursued a degree from a European American university, culminating in his recent graduation and the prestigious title of Doctor of Science. His entrepreneurial spirit was evident from his formative years, as he ventured into the shoe business and amassed his first million naira during his time at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri.

Influence in the Entertainment Industry

Cubana Chief Priest’s influence extends beyond his business ventures, as he has played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s entertainment landscape. From sponsoring notable personalities like Mercy Eke to collaborating with A-list artists such as Davido, Peruzzi, and Burna Boy, Chief Priest’s strategic partnerships and endorsements have contributed to his meteoric rise. Notably, his association with Davido proved transformative, cementing his reputation as a key player in the industry.

Cubana Chief Priest Marriage

Beyond his professional endeavors, Cubana Chief Priest finds fulfillment in his family life, being happily married to the proprietor of @_DeAngels – De Angels Bar & Grill. Blessed with two sons, Chukwuebuka and Obinna, Chief Priest balances his thriving career with his responsibilities as a devoted husband and father. His opulent lifestyle is exemplified by his impressive car collection, including prestigious models like Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover, Mercedes C-Class, and Toyota Prado, reflecting his penchant for luxury and refinement.

Cubana Chief Priest Net Worth

Cubana Chief Priest net worth is $17 million, primarily attributed to his entrepreneurship and involvement in entertainment industry.