Daddy Yankee Accuses Estranged Wife Of Withdrawing $100 Million From Business Accounts Without Permission

Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has accused his estranged wife, Mireddys González, of withdrawing $100 million from two corporate bank accounts without his knowledge or approval.

In court documents filed in San Juan last week, Daddy Yankee (born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez) claimed that González took $80 million from his El Cartel Records account and $20 million from his Los Cangris account. González, who served as CEO of the record labels, and her sister Ayeicha González Castellanos, who served as secretary/treasurer, allegedly made the withdrawals after Daddy Yankee had revoked their authority to manage the businesses.

The rapper, who is 47 years old, said he no longer has access or control over the money generated by his businesses. He also accused the sisters of making unauthorized decisions, including hiring a third party to sell his music catalog to Concord for an amount far below its true value.

Daddy Yankee stated that he was not provided with the full details of the sale and still doesn’t know the extent of the transaction or what rights he may have over his music. He also described González’s $20 million withdrawal as a desperate act that went against his earlier warnings to stop any actions that could harm the company’s finances.

The artist has asked the court to remove González and her sister from any role in the businesses and to release all the information they have allegedly withheld.

Earlier this month, Daddy Yankee revealed that he and González, who have been married for nearly 30 years, are divorcing. The couple, who have two children together, announced their separation after months of trying to save their marriage.

Yankee, who is also known for his role in the global hit “Despacito,” announced his retirement from music in December 2023 during his farewell tour.