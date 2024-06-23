Danielle Bregoli Net Worth

Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, is an American social media star and rapper with an impressive net worth of $25 million. She catapulted to fame in 2016 with her infamous catchphrase, “Cash me ousside how bow dah,” on “Dr. Phil,” which became a viral meme sensation.

Early Life

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli was born on March 23, 2003, in Boynton Beach, Florida. Her parents, Barbara Ann Bregoli and Ira Peskowitz, split when she was an infant. Raised primarily by her mother, Bregoli’s childhood was challenging. Her father, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is estranged from her.

Rise to Fame

Bregoli’s appearance on “Dr. Phil” in 2016 gained her massive attention. Known as the “Cash Me Ousside Girl,” she quickly amassed a substantial social media following and even appeared in Kodak Black’s music video “Everything 1K.” Her catchphrase earned her a nomination in the “Trending” category at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Following her viral fame, she faced legal troubles and spent time in rehab. Despite these setbacks, she pivoted to a music career, releasing her debut single “These Heaux” in 2017. This made her the youngest female rapper to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and released her first mixtape, “15,” in September 2018.

Career

Bregoli’s career extends beyond music. She has a reality show, a makeup brand, and a highly successful social media presence. With over 16 million Instagram followers, 712,000+ Twitter followers, and 7.55 million YouTube subscribers, she earns substantial income from paid posts and product placements. Her early endorsements for Fit Tea and Postmates performed exceptionally well, with her Fit Tea video garnering over 12 million views. Bregoli can earn up to $300,000 a month from product ads and as much as $100,000 for a single post.

In July 2019, she signed a $1 million songwriting/publishing deal with Pulse Music Group, which includes a $350,000 upfront payment and subsequent installments upon reaching revenue milestones. She also earns 70% of future record sales profits.

Bregoli has monetized her fame through various ventures, including charging up to $40,000 for meet-and-greet sessions and around $30,000 to $40,000 for event appearances. She reportedly earned around $1 million from her own 25-city tour. Additionally, she signed a deal with Snapchat for a reality series, “Bringing Up Bhabie,” which attracted 10 million unique viewers within 24 hours of its release.

In January 2019, Bregoli secured a $900,000 endorsement deal with CopyCat Beauty, including profit shares and potential bonuses. She launched her record label, Bhad Music, in September 2021, with her debut EP’s first single, “Miss Understood,” peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

Danielle Bregoli OnlyFans Earnings

Danielle Bregoli’s biggest financial success comes from OnlyFans. After joining the platform in April 2021, she reportedly made $1 million within six hours, setting a record previously held by actress Bella Thorne. By April 2022, Bregoli claimed to have made $50 million from OnlyFans in just one year, backing up her claim with an earnings statement showing nearly $53 million gross and $42 million in net income after the platform’s cut. Her income breakdown included $16 million from subscriptions, $25 million from messages, and $160,000 from tips.

Personal Life

Bregoli is open about her personal life, dating both men and women. As of 2023, she is dating Le Vaughn. In 2020, she faced legal issues involving Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, who sought and was granted a restraining order against Bregoli due to alleged threats.

Real Estate

Bregoli has invested in real estate with significant purchases:

In August 2021, she considered buying a $4 million mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, but ended up purchasing NFL player Jason Pierre-Paul’s 9,000-square-foot mansion for $6.1 million in March 2022. The property features a two-story guesthouse, resort-style pool, high-end appliances, six-car garage, sauna, and billiards room. In December 2023, Bregoli listed this mansion for sale at $7.9 million.

