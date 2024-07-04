David Guetta Siblings: A Closer Look at the DJ’s Family Tree

David Guetta is a French DJ and record producer who has sold over 10 million albums and 65 million singles globally, with more than 14 billion streams.

He was voted the number one DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs polls in 2011, and throughout 2020 until 2023.

Guetta has collaborated with numerous popular artists such as Kelly Rowland, Akon and Usher, and has produced hit singles like When Love Takes Over, Gettin’ Over You, Sexy Bitch and Titanium.

He has won two Grammy Awards and an American Music Award for his work.

Guetta continues to be one of the most influential and successful DJs and producers in the electronic dance music scene.

Siblings

David has several half-siblings from his parents’ previous marriages.

Bernard Guetta and Nathalie Guetta are his half-siblings from his father’s side.

Dominique Vidal and Joelle Vidal are his half-siblings from his mother’s first marriage.

David comes from a diverse family background, with his father having a Moroccan Jewish heritage and his mother being of Belgian descent.

Career

Guetta first gained prominence in the 1990s as a DJ and nightclub manager in Paris.

He released his debut album Just a Little More Love in 2002, which included his first UK top 20 hit single of the same name .

Guetta achieved mainstream success with his 2009 album, One Love, which featured hit singles like When Love Takes Over with Kelly Rowland, Gettin’ Over You with Chris Willis, Fergie and LMFAO and Memories with Kid Cudi.

Over the next decade, he continued to collaborate with major pop artists and produce chart-topping dance/electronic hits.

Guetta was voted the #1 DJ in the world by DJ Mag in 2011 and again in 2020-2023 .

He has sold over 10 million albums and 65 million singles globally, with over 14 billion streams.

Guetta has won 2 Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, and numerous other accolades throughout his prolific career as one of the most successful and influential DJs and producers in electronic dance music.

Also Read: Sigourney Weaver Siblings: All About Doodles and Trajan Weaver

Awards and accolades

Guetta has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his prolific career as one of the most successful DJs and producers in electronic dance music.

He has won 2 Grammy Awards, including Best Remixed Recording for his remix of Madonna’s Revolver in 2011.

Guetta won an American Music Award for Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist in 2012.

He was voted the #1 DJ in the world by DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll in 2011, and again from 2020-2023.

In 2013, Billboard ranked his song When Love Takes Over with Kelly Rowland as the #1 dance-pop collaboration ever.

Guetta has won a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Artist in 2016. He has received 46 wins out of 230 total award nominations throughout his career.

Some of his other notable awards and nominations include 2 ARIA Music Award nominations for Best International Artist, 11 Billboard Music Award nominations, 3 Brit Award nominations in 2022, 2 iHeartRadio Music Award nominations in 2023, 5 MTV Europe Music Award nominations, winning Best Electronic in 2017 and 4 Teen Choice Award nominations, winning Choice Music: EDM Artist in 2012 and 2013.

Personal life

Guetta was married to Cathy Lobé from 1992 to 2014.

Together, they have two children, a son named Tim Elvis Eric, born in 2004, and a daughter named Angie, born in 2007.

In 2015, Guetta began dating actress Jessica Ledon.

In 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child together, and on March 17, 2024, they announced the birth of their son, Cyan.

Guetta has a total of three children, two children (a son and a daughter) with his ex-wife Cathy Lobé, and one son with his current partner Ledon.

Guetta and Ledon appear to be in a committed relationship and have started a family together, even as Guetta’s previous marriage to Cathy Lobé ended in divorce.

The DJ seems to have found a good work-life balance, maintaining a successful music career while also being an involved father to his three kids.