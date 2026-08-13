David Hasselhoff is an American actor, singer, director and producer who has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He built his fortune through a career spanning more than four decades, with major earnings coming from television, film, music, endorsements and real estate.

Hasselhoff became a household name in the 1980s after starring as Michael Knight in the television series Knight Rider. He later reached even greater international fame as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch, one of the world’s most widely watched television programs.

Hasselhoff also developed a successful music career, particularly in Germany and other parts of Europe. His performance of “Looking for Freedom” around the fall of the Berlin Wall became one of his most famous cultural moments.

Despite earning substantial sums during the peak of his career, Hasselhoff has also experienced significant financial challenges. In 2016, he claimed in court that he had less than $4,000 in his bank account while involved in a dispute over spousal support. His financial history has included substantial real estate holdings, expensive properties and significant income from entertainment.

David Hasselhoff Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth July 17, 1952 Place of Birth Baltimore, Maryland

Early Life

David Michael Hasselhoff was born on July 17, 1952, in Baltimore, Maryland. He is the son of Dolores and Joseph Hasselhoff.

His family moved several times during his childhood, and he lived in Jacksonville, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, and the suburbs of Chicago.

Hasselhoff developed an interest in performing while still in school. He was a member of his high school’s speech team, served as president of the choir, captained the volleyball team and appeared in several school plays.

He graduated from Lyons Township High School in La Grange, Illinois, in 1970. He later attended Oakland University in Michigan before moving to California and graduating from the California Institute of the Arts with a degree in theater in 1974.

Early Acting Career

Hasselhoff made his film debut in the 1974 movie Revenge of the Cheerleaders.

His first major television opportunity came when he was cast as Dr. Snapper Foster on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless. He played the character from 1975 to 1982.

The role gave Hasselhoff valuable television experience and helped establish him as a recognizable actor before his career reached another level with Knight Rider.

‘Knight Rider’ Breakthrough

Hasselhoff’s first major television breakthrough came in 1982 when he was cast as Michael Knight in Knight Rider.

The series followed Knight, a crime fighter who worked with K.I.T.T., an artificially intelligent talking car.

Knight Rider ran from 1982 to 1986 and became one of the defining television series of Hasselhoff’s early career.

The popularity of the show established him as an international television star and provided the foundation for his later success.

Hasselhoff returned to the character in the 1991 television movie Knight Rider 2000 and again in the 2008 television production Knight Rider.

‘Baywatch’ and Major Wealth

Hasselhoff’s biggest financial breakthrough came with Baywatch.

He joined the series as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon after the show had initially been canceled following its first season. Rather than abandoning the project, Hasselhoff believed it had significant potential.

He invested his own money in the show, became an executive producer and helped move Baywatch into first-run syndication.

The strategy proved extremely successful.

When Baywatch returned to television through syndication in 1991, it became a worldwide phenomenon. The series eventually ran for 11 years and was reportedly watched by hundreds of millions of people across more than 100 countries.

Hasselhoff’s involvement as both its star and an executive producer allowed him to benefit from the show’s enormous international success.

The financial success of Knight Rider and Baywatch became the foundation of David Hasselhoff’s fortune.

Music Career

Hasselhoff also built an unexpectedly successful music career, particularly in Europe.

He became especially popular in Germany, where his music reached a much larger audience than it did in the United States.

His most famous song, “Looking for Freedom,” became a major hit in Germany in 1989.

Hasselhoff famously performed the song near the Berlin Wall around the time of its fall. The performance became closely associated with the period, although the song’s role in the fall of the Wall has sometimes been exaggerated in popular culture.

His European music career generated additional income through record sales, concerts and appearances.

Television and Reality Shows

Hasselhoff continued to expand his television career after Baywatch.

He became a judge on America’s Got Talent, appearing during the show’s first four seasons. His presence on the program introduced him to a new generation of American viewers.

He also served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, increasing his profile in the United Kingdom.

In 2010, he competed on the 11th season of Dancing with the Stars. He was partnered with professional dancer Kym Johnson, although they were the first couple eliminated from the competition.

Hasselhoff also returned to The Young and the Restless in 2010, reprising his role as Dr. Snapper Foster in a short storyline.

‘The Hasselhoffs’

In late 2010, A&E launched the reality series The Hasselhoffs, which followed David and his daughters Taylor-Ann and Hayley.

The program focused on Hasselhoff’s efforts to revive his career while also documenting his daughters’ attempts to establish themselves in the entertainment industry.

A&E canceled the series after two episodes, although it was later picked up for broadcast in the United Kingdom by the Biography Channel.

Film Career

Hasselhoff has appeared in numerous films, often embracing his public image and playing exaggerated versions of himself.

His film credits include DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

He also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where he made a cameo as himself and performed “Guardians Inferno” over the film’s closing credits.

His willingness to parody his own celebrity status helped him remain culturally relevant even as his television career evolved.

David Hasselhoff’s Financial Problems

Despite his considerable career earnings, Hasselhoff has experienced periods of financial difficulty.

In May 2016, he claimed in a divorce court filing that he had less than $4,000 in his bank account.

The filing was connected to an ongoing dispute over spousal support involving his former wife, Pamela Bach.

Hasselhoff stated that he earned approximately $112,000 per month at the time. He also acknowledged owning valuable real estate, cars, jewelry and other assets.

Bach disputed aspects of Hasselhoff’s financial position and reportedly presented information suggesting that his overall wealth was considerably greater.

At the time, Bach was receiving approximately $21,000 per month in spousal support. Hasselhoff subsequently succeeded in reducing the payment to $10,000 and later to $5,000.

The case illustrated the difference between monthly cash available to an individual and the overall value of their assets.

Personal Life

Hasselhoff married actress Catherine Hickland on March 24, 1984. The couple divorced in 1989.

In December 1989, he married actress Pamela Bach. They had two daughters, Taylor-Ann, born in 1990, and Hayley, born in 1992.

Hasselhoff and Bach divorced in 2006 after more than 16 years of marriage.

Bach died in March 2025.

In 2011, Hasselhoff met Hayley Roberts while he was in Wales for auditions for Britain’s Got Talent. The couple eventually married in July 2018 in Puglia, Italy.

Struggles With Alcohol

Hasselhoff has also faced public scrutiny over his struggles with alcohol.

In 2007, a video recorded by his daughter Taylor-Ann showed Hasselhoff appearing intoxicated. His daughter urged him to stop drinking and regain control of his life.

After the video became public, Hasselhoff acknowledged that his daughter had recorded it to help him understand the extent of his behavior while drinking.

The incident became one of the most widely discussed personal moments of his later career.

Real Estate

Real estate has been another important component of Hasselhoff’s financial history.

In 1996, he purchased a 1.5-acre estate in Encino, California, for approximately $1.98 million. The property included a roughly 9,000-square-foot mansion.

He eventually sold the Encino property in August 2013 for approximately $3.549 million.

In May 2013, Hasselhoff purchased another property in Calabasas, California, for approximately $1.9 million.

The approximately 1.5-acre property includes a roughly 6,000-square-foot home.

Hasselhoff listed the Calabasas property for $2.3 million in 2015 but later removed it from the market.

In 2020, he teamed up with his daughter Taylor-Ann in an attempt to sell the property for $3.6 million. Their efforts were featured on CNBC’s real estate series Listing Impossible, which followed agents attempting to sell highly customized luxury properties.

The property was ultimately not sold and has remained Hasselhoff’s primary residence.

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