DCI Reveals Kware Massacre Suspect Confessed to Killing 42 Women

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that 42 bodies have been recovered from the Kware Dumpsite.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin Monday said the suspected, after interrogation, revealed that he had killed 42 people.

“The suspect confessed to having lured killed and disposed of a total of 42 female bodies,” the DCI boss said.

He said that the bodies were all murdered between 2022 and as recently as July 11, 2024.

The bodies were killed, wrapped and disposed of similarly.

“The suspect alleged that the first victim was his wife, whom he strangled to death,” Amin said.