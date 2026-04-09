DCP official Kimure abducted by men in cars in Limuru while leaving MP burial event

The Democracy for Citizens (DCP) Party’s Political Affairs Director, Stanley Kimure was allegedly abducted following a heated clash between President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Ol Kalou on April 8.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru reported that unknown individuals seized Kimure near Rironi while he was with MP Mark Muriithi Mwenje in a Subaru Forester.

The abduction followed tensions at the burial of late MP David Kiaraho, where Gachagua addressed his impeachment and Ruto countered claims over regional leadership.

No formal statements have yet come from ex-DP Gachagua or the DCP Party.

The incident draws condemnation amid growing political unrest in Mt. Kenya.

Police in Limuru have launched investigations into the suspected abduction incident reported at Tigoni Police Station, involving the close associate of Mwenje.

The incident occurred on the night of April 8, 2026, near the Kamandura interchange along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Mwenje told police that he was traveling from Ol Kalou in a Toyota Prado alongside Kimure and his driver, Vincent Madekwa, when their vehicle was suddenly intercepted by two Subaru vehicles.

The assailants, described as armed men in plain clothes who identified themselves as police officers, forcibly stopped the vehicle.

They allegedly ordered all occupants out before seizing the victim whom they referred to as a “person of interest.”

He was then bundled into a white Subaru Forester after which the vehicles sped off toward Kabuku via Limuru Road.

In a dramatic turn, the MP attempted to pursue the abductors but was forced to abandon the chase after a gunshot was reportedly fired from the fleeing vehicle, raising fears of their safety.

The legislator and his driver rushed to Tigoni Police Station, where they filed the report and sought refuge.

Police have since launched efforts to trace the perpetrators and rescue the abducted individual.