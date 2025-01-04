DeAndre Hopkins Siblings: All About Kesha Smith, Marcus Greenlee and Shanterria Cobb

DeAndre Rashaun Hopkins is an American professional football wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

He played college football at Clemson and was selected by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

A five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Hopkins is known for his exceptional receiving skills and has set multiple franchise records during his tenure with the Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans.

Siblings

DeAndre has three siblings, namely Kesha Smith, Marcus Greenlee, and Shanterria Cobb.

Kesha, his older sister, is a basketball trainer and plays for the Houston Wildcats, while Marcus was a notable athlete in high school.

Shanterria, his younger sister, signed to play basketball at Texas Southern University.

Their mother, Sabrina Greenlee, raised them after their father’s tragic death when DeAndre was an infant5.

College career

Hopkins played college football at Clemson University from 2010 to 2012, where he quickly established himself as a standout receiver.

He was a highly sought-after recruit from D.W. Daniel High School in South Carolina, excelling in football and garnering attention from major college programs.

In his freshman year, Hopkins made an immediate impact, recording 52 receptions for 637 yards and four touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the All-ACC Freshman Team.

His sophomore year saw continued improvement, as he finished with 72 receptions for 978 yards and five touchdowns, playing a crucial role in helping Clemson win the ACC Championship.

In his junior year, Hopkins had a breakout season, amassing 82 receptions for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns.

His performance during this final season earned him consensus All-American honors and made him a finalist for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the nation’s top wide receiver.

By the time he left Clemson, Hopkins had set several records and left a lasting legacy as one of the best receivers in the program’s history.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Hopkins was selected 27th overall in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

In his rookie season, he quickly adapted to the professional level, finishing with 52 receptions for 802 yards and two touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team.

Over his six seasons with the Texans, Hopkins established himself as one of the league’s elite receivers.

He earned five Pro Bowl selections from 2015 to 2019 and was named First-Team All-Pro multiple times.

Notably, in 2015, he recorded a career-high 111 receptions for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His ability to be a primary target was further highlighted in 2017 when he finished with 96 receptions for 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns despite injuries affecting his quarterback.

In March 2020, Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in a move that surprised many fans and analysts.

His time with the Cardinals was marked by remarkable performances, including an impressive first season where he caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and scored six touchdowns.

One of his most memorable moments came during a game against the Buffalo Bills in November 2020 when he made a spectacular game-winning catch that is often referred to as “Hail Murray.”

After two successful seasons with Arizona, Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans in July 2023, where he aims to further contribute to their receiving corps.

Known for his exceptional hands and route-running skills, DeAndre Hopkins has an uncanny ability to catch passes in traffic and make difficult catches look routine.

Accolades

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler (2015, 2017-2020) and has been named to the All-Pro teams five times, achieving First-team All-Pro honors in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and Second-team All-Pro honors in 2015 and 2020.

In 2017, he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns, finishing that season with 96 receptions for 1,378 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

In college, Hopkins was recognized as a First-team All-ACC player in 2012 and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the top receiver in college football.

Additionally, he earned an All-Rookie Team selection in his debut NFL season.

His performances have also led to several franchise records, including being one of four players in NFL history to achieve over 750 receptions, 10,500 receiving yards, and more than 65 touchdowns within their first nine seasons.