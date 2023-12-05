Death Toll From Flooding Surpasses 150 with Thousands Displaced

At least 154 people have died out of flooding occasioned by El nino rains experienced in the country.

The number of households displaced increased to 100,432 comprising of 462,160 persons.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service KCGS have deployed personnel for the mass evacuation of residents marooned off Wema in Tana River due to extensive torrential flooding.

Major roads in the area have been declared impassable.

Monday morning, River Voi burst its banks the rising waters left at least five thousand families in Msambweni, Tanzania and Kaloleni areas in Voi, Taita Taveta County stranded and displaced after submerging their homes and sweeping away their property.

Some of the locals were marooned in their homes with nowhere to go as the water levels continued to rise.

Read: Death Toll from Floods Climbs to 136 as Gov’t Rolls Out Toll Free Emergency Numbers

Four people died and several others have been reported missing.

In Migori County, a boat ferrying six people capsized in River Migori at Osiri Matanda in Nyatike.

A woman died after drowning in the raging waters while divers were able to rescue five people.

So far, 11 people have lost their lives in Migori County. Locals are appealing to the government to erect a bridge across the river with more than five hundred families displaced in Nyatike constituency Migori County.

The Garsen-Witu-Lamu road remains closed due to floods in the region.

The closure is a result of the Tana River overflowing after the heavy rains in the region led to the breakage of banks submerging a section of the road.

The government Monday launched relief food distribution in Garissa County, with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disbursing over Sh451 million that the government says will benefit over 119,000 affected persons in counties of Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu, Wajir, Tana River and Garissa.

“We are alive to the impact of the rains we are here to ensure your comfort … The money will be distributed by the National Drought Management Authority NDMA through the Hunger Safety Net program,” Gachagua said.

Read Also: At least 8 People Missing After Being Swept Away By Floods In Makueni

He said the government has set aside one billion shillings for road repairs.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen advised transporters to help traders transport food stocks in areas where roads are passable to avert shortage of food occasioned by the floods.

The government says resources have been deployed to help with the initiative but says counties must also chip in.

Officials said the National Disaster Operations Centre can be reached on 0202151053 or the Toll free number 800721571 to report any emergency incidents.

A decrease in rainfall is anticipated in the Northern half of the country this week even as the government continues with its flood mitigation efforts in worst-hit counties and those on high alert.