Death Toll from Hillside Endarasha Academy Rises to 17

A pupil from Hillside Endarasha Academy Primary in Kieni, Nyeri county has died.

This brings the death toll to 17. 13 others are nursing injuries.

The learners were burnt to death in an inferno on Friday morning.

Police termed the incident tragic and shocking.

National Police Service Spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango confirmed the incident.

“We have 16 pupils dead and 14 injured. We are investigating the cause and take necessary action,” she said.

One of the dormitories housing the pupils was razed down killing the 17.

The cause of the incident is yet to be known.

Deputy Director DCI John Onyango and Director Homicide Unit Martin Nyuguto and NPS Disaster Management Unit are headed to the scene of incident.