Death Toll in Nakuru Road Accident Rises to 11

The death toll of the early Monday morning accident at Ngata, along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway rose to 11 after four more people succumbed to injuries.

Rift Valley Provincial General Medical Superintendent James Waweru said among those who died at the hospital were a six-month-old baby and his mother.

He said another child was admitted in critical condition after being hit on the head during the 3:30 am road crash that involved a matatu and a truck.

Waweru said the hospital received seven people from the accident three of whom were pronounced dead on arrival.

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said the accident occurred when the truck driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road onto the opposite lane.

He said the lorry collided head-on with a matatu, which was ferrying passengers from Kitale to Nairobi.

“The vehicles collided and rolled off the road killing six people on the spot among them the matatu driver,” he said.

Ndanyi said the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident adding that police were searching for him.

Bodies of those who perished on the scene were moved to Nakuru County Mortuary while the vehicles were towed to Nakuru Central Police Station.

The incident affected traffic flow on the busy highway before police arrived to address the crisis.