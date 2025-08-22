Decomposed body found in Ruiru farm after suspected murder

Police are investigating murder after a male body was found floating in a river in a farm in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The man is believed to have been murdered elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The body had decomposed and was emitting an odor that attracted the attention of locals.

The body was retrieved by officials from Ruiru fire department and moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said of the August 21 discovery.

Elsewhere in the Mowlem area, Nairobi, a decomposed body of a man was found in a house after a suspected murder.

Police said the victim, identified as Francis Mulei, 50, had died days ago from injuries that were noticed on the neck, both palms, abdomen and chest.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established. The body was found in his room on the fourth floor of an apartment, police said as they moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy.

There were blood stains in the bedroom where the body was found, police said.

In Kaloleni, Kilifi County, a man was found murdered in his house.

Police said Henry Mwakamsha Mkowa, 81 was found murdered in his house. His throat had been slit and body abandoned in a pool of blood in his sitting room.

Five suspects were arrested over the murder of the man as the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

Murder incidents have been on the rise in the area and are linked to land disputes.