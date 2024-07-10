Decomposing Body of Nigerian Man Found in House in Kayole

Police are investigating an incident in which the decomposed body of a Nigerian national was found in his house in Kayole, Nairobi.

The body was discovered on July 8 at Nyama Villa area after locals had complained there was bad smell emanating from the apartment’s room.

Police were called to the scene and broke into the house where they found the body.

Identification documents found therein identified him as Charles Uzoma Anyiehe, 65, police said.

Police said the body had decomposed and they are yet to know the cause of the death.

The man lived alone in the house. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Kabiro area, Nairobi, the body of a man was found lying at the veranda of a shop.

Police later identified him as Daniel Ndinya, 46.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

And a 10-year pupil at Ang’iro Comprehensive School in Homa Bay drowned in a river as he fetched water.

The grade five pupil was among a group that had been sent there to fetch water when he slipped and drowned therein, police and the school said.

He was rushed to Metidirina Private Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In the Dabel area, Marsabit County, the body of Shama Tari Arero, 20 years of Ethiopian origin was found with a stab wound on the chest within the Karae area of Godoma Location.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the killing.

No arrest has been made so far and the body was moved to the Moyale Sub County Morgue for postmortem and burial according to Islamic rites. On Tuesday.

The area is near the Kenya-Ethiopia border.