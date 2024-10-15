Dell Curry’s Net Worth

Dell Curry, a former professional basketball player, has a net worth of approximately $8 million. Though often recognized today as the father of NBA superstars Stephen and Seth Curry, Dell carved out an impressive basketball career of his own, playing in the NBA from 1986 until his retirement in 2002. He was drafted 15th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 1986 NBA Draft and went on to play for several teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and most notably, the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent ten seasons. Curry’s notable accolades include winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 1994 and being the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer.

Dell Curry Salary

During his NBA career, Dell Curry earned a total of $19.8 million in salary. Adjusted for inflation, this amount would be equivalent to roughly $35 million today. His highest single-season salary was $3.66 million, earned while playing for the Charlotte Hornets during the 1997-1998 season. Beyond his career as a player, Curry continued to stay involved in basketball as a coach, commentator, and mentor, contributing to his overall net worth.

Early Life

Wardell Stephen “Dell” Curry Sr. was born on June 25, 1964, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and grew up in the town of Grattoes. A natural athlete, Curry excelled in both basketball and baseball during his high school years at Fort Defiance, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. His remarkable talent earned him a spot as a McDonald’s All-American in 1982. Additionally, he was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the Major League Baseball draft, but he chose to pursue basketball instead.

Curry went on to attend Virginia Tech, where his stellar performances on the basketball court earned him the Player of the Year honor in the Metro Conference in 1986. During his time at Virginia Tech, he also played baseball and was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB draft. However, Curry committed fully to basketball, a decision that led to his induction into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.

NBA Career

Dell Curry’s professional basketball career began when the Utah Jazz selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. He played one season with the Jazz before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 1987-1988 season. Curry’s career took off when he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1988 NBA expansion draft.

For the next decade, Curry became a fan favorite with the Hornets, primarily serving as a bench player who provided instant offense with his exceptional three-point shooting. In his sixth season with the team, he earned the prestigious NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Over his 10 years with the Hornets, he became their all-time statistical leader in multiple categories, including points, three-pointers made, and games played. Curry finished his time with the Hornets in 1998 as the last remaining player from the team’s inaugural season.

Following his tenure with the Hornets, Curry played one season with the Milwaukee Bucks before concluding his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, where he spent three seasons. By the time of his retirement in 2002, Curry had recorded career averages of 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His legacy in Charlotte remains strong, as he continues to hold the record for the most points scored in Hornets history, with 9,839 points.

Life After Basketball

Post-retirement, Dell Curry remained connected to the basketball world. Although briefly named an assistant coach for the Charlotte Bobcats, he chose to step down to focus on supporting his sons’ basketball journeys. In 2009, Curry transitioned to broadcasting, working as a commentator for the Bobcats.

Off the court, Dell Curry’s philanthropic efforts have also made an impact. In 1995, he and his wife, Sonya Adams, founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman, a preschool located in Huntersville, North Carolina. Additionally, in 1998, he established the Dell Curry Foundation, which focuses on youth development through educational and drug prevention programs. The foundation runs five learning centers in the Charlotte area that serve the community.

Personal Life

Dell Curry’s personal life gained attention when he met Sonya Adams at Virginia Tech, where she was a volleyball player. The couple married in 1988 and had three children—Stephen, Seth, and Sydel. Stephen Curry has become one of the NBA’s most successful and recognizable players, while Seth Curry has built his own career in the NBA, playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Dell has been deeply involved in the development of both his sons’ basketball careers.

In August 2021, Dell and Sonya Curry announced their divorce after 33 years of marriage. The divorce filings revealed mutual accusations of infidelity during their marriage, bringing the end to their long-standing union.

