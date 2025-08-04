Denise Richards Returns To ‘Real Housewives’ Amid Bitter Divorce Battle

Hollywood actress Denise Richards is making a comeback to the popular reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as her public divorce from estranged husband Aaron Phypers continues to unfold.

Richards, 54, was spotted filming with cast members Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke over the weekend at a restaurant in Los Angeles. According to eyewitnesses, she arrived in a bright pink outfit, accompanied by a full camera crew, suggesting her possible return to the Bravo series.

It is still unclear whether Richards is rejoining as a full-time cast member or as a friend of the show. She originally appeared on RHOBH for two seasons before leaving after Season 10 in 2020. She later revealed that she exited the series after a fallout with former co-star Lisa Rinna.

“It was really hard,” Richards said in a past radio interview. “That was the biggest reason why I didn’t go back for a third season… I felt like I didn’t have any friends on the show anymore.”

Richards’ return comes as she deals with a dramatic separation from Phypers, her husband of six years. The situation escalated after Richards accused Phypers of stealing her private photos and electronic devices, and violating a temporary restraining order.

Court documents filed last week show that the actress is asking the court to order Phypers to return all of her personal items, including phones and recordings, and to stop using or sharing any of her private content.

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce on July 7, citing irreconcilable differences. He is also seeking spousal support.

The divorce took a darker turn when Richards claimed Phypers had been physically abusive, prompting a restraining order. Phypers has denied the allegations and in turn accused Richards of having an affair with her Special Forces co-star Rudy Reyes. He also alleged she struggles with Vicodin and alcohol addiction.