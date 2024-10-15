Dennis Franz’s Net Worth

Dennis Franz, a renowned American actor, boasts a net worth of approximately $35 million. Best known for his iconic portrayal of Detective Andy Sipowicz on the long-running TV series NYPD Blue, Franz enjoyed a highly successful career in television. Before becoming a household name with NYPD Blue, he was a regular on Hill Street Blues, where he played Lt. Norman Buntz and, earlier, Detective Sal Benedetto.

Early Life

Dennis Franz was born Dennis Franz Schlachta on October 28, 1944, in Maywood, Illinois, to German immigrant parents. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Proviso East High School in 1962, where he was an active athlete. After high school, he attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in speech and theater in 1968. Following graduation, Franz was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with the 82nd Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.

Career in Acting

Franz began his acting career at Chicago’s Organic Theater Company, performing Shakespearean plays. Despite his versatility, his gruff appearance often led him to be typecast as a police officer. In fact, his role as Detective Andy Sipowicz on NYPD Blue was the 27th time he had played a law enforcement character.

Franz’s performance as Sipowicz earned him widespread acclaim and four Emmy Awards. He appeared in 261 episodes of NYPD Blue from 1993 to 2005, cementing his status as one of television’s most enduring characters. Sipowicz was later ranked 23rd on Bravo’s list of the 100 Greatest TV Characters.

Franz also had significant roles on Hill Street Blues from 1982 to 1987, initially playing Detective Sal Benedetto, who met a tragic end when the character committed suicide. He later returned to the show as Lt. Norman Buntz, a role he reprised in the spinoff Beverly Hills Buntz. Throughout his career, Franz also worked extensively with famed directors Robert Altman and Brian De Palma, appearing in several of their films, including Body Double.

Aside from his dramatic roles, Franz explored voice acting and guest appearances, voicing Captain Klegghorn in Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series and making a cameo on The Simpsons. He also appeared in notable films such as Die Hard 2 and City of Angels.

Dennis Franz “NYPD Blue” Salary

At the height of his career on NYPD Blue, Dennis Franz earned a substantial $300,000 per episode. This amounted to an impressive $7.2 million per season, not including royalties from the show’s continued syndication.

Personal Life

Franz met Joanie Zeck in 1982, and the couple married in 1995. Joanie had two daughters from a previous relationship, and Franz embraced the role of stepfather. The couple enjoys a private life, often spending summers at their waterfront property in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In 2012, Franz spoke candidly about his experiences in the Vietnam War, including the challenges of PTSD among veterans.

Real Estate

Franz has made significant investments in real estate over the years. In 2003, he and Joanie purchased a townhouse in Century City, California, for $715,000. While they listed it for sale in 2007 for $1.4 million, it’s unclear whether they sold the property or still own it.

In 2010, they acquired a 1.6-acre estate in Montecito, California, for $2.15 million, which they later sold for $5.89 million in 2017, despite originally listing it for $7.45 million. Today, the home is estimated to be worth around $10 million.

Their primary residence is a luxurious 8,000-square-foot property in Santa Barbara, California, purchased in 1996. The property is now valued between $12 and $14 million.

In Idaho, the couple owns a sprawling mansion in Coeur d’Alene, which sits on 82 acres and includes 400 feet of waterfront. The property, valued at $13 million, became the subject of a property tax dispute in 2007 when Franz argued that it was worth closer to $3 million than the county’s assessment of $5.1 million.

