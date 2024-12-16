Dennis Gardeck Siblings: Get to Know Ian and Andrew Gardeck

Dennis Gardeck is an American linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at Sioux Falls and West Virginia State, earning accolades like the Harlon Hill Trophy nomination.

Gardeck joined the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has since become a key player, notably recording seven sacks in the 2020 season and being named a team captain multiple times.

He suffered a torn ACL in 2024, ending his season prematurely.

Siblings

Gardeck has two brothers. His older brother, Ian Gardeck, is a professional baseball player in the Oakland Athletics organization.

Ian has been influential in Dennis’s football career, often training and supporting him during his journey to the NFL.

Their other brother, Andrew Gardeck, is a surgeon in training at Houston Methodist Hospital.

College career

Gardeck began his collegiate football journey at West Virginia State University, where he played as a linebacker.

His time there laid the foundation for his skills on the field, and he showcased his potential by earning All-Conference honors.

However, seeking a program that would allow him to further develop his talents, Gardeck transferred to the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

At Sioux Falls, he made a significant impact on the football program, becoming a dominant force on defense. Over his collegiate career, he recorded impressive statistics, including 345 tackles and 32 sacks.

His standout performance earned him recognition as a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award, which honors the top small college defensive player in the nation.

NFL career

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gardeck signed with the Arizona Cardinals, marking a critical moment in his career as he aimed to prove himself in the highly competitive environment of the NFL.

During his rookie season, he primarily contributed on special teams but began to showcase his potential as a linebacker.

Gardeck had a breakout season in 2020, where he recorded seven sacks.

His performance was instrumental in helping the Cardinals’ defense and earned him recognition as one of the league’s emerging talents.

Known for his versatility, Gardeck has played various roles on defense and special teams, making him a valuable asset to the Cardinals.

Gardeck’s work ethic and dedication led to him being named a team captain multiple times.

His leadership qualities have been recognized by both teammates and coaches.

He was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate in both 2019 and 2022, highlighting his impact on the field and his standing among peers.

Unfortunately, Gardeck suffered a torn ACL during the 2024 season, which cut his season short.

Accolades

Gardeck has received several accolades throughout his football career.

In college, he was a standout linebacker at the University of Sioux Falls, where he was named to five Division II All-America teams and was a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award, recognizing him as one of the top defensive players among small colleges.

He also received a nomination for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the best player in NCAA Division II.

In the NFL, Gardeck has been recognized as a two-time Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and 2022, reflecting his significant contributions on the field.

He was also nominated for the Salute to Service Award in both 2019 and 2023 for his community service efforts.

Additionally, he set a franchise record for the most sacks by an undrafted player in a single season during 2020, further solidifying his impact on the Arizona Cardinals.