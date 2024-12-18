Dent To Replace Wallace On Celebrity Masterchef

Food critic Grace Dent is to host the next series of Celebrity MasterChef, after Gregg Wallace stepped back from presenting the show after allegations against him.

Author and podcaster Dent has appeared regularly as a guest on MasterChef, and last year was a contestant on MasterChef: Battle Of The Critics.

In a statement, Dent said hosting the show was “more than a dream to me” and said she felt “very lucky” to be taking the reins.

John Torode, who will remain on the show and host alongside Dent, said he had “loved” working with her over the years, describing her as an “excellent guest and inspiring critic”.

Gregg Wallace stepped away from presenting MasterChef following a BBC News investigation which heard allegations of inappropriate sexual comments by 13 people who worked with him.

Wallace’s lawyers have said it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

It has not been confirmed whether Dent will also replace Wallace on the other series in the MasterChef franchise.

Dent, 51, is also the restaurant critic for the Guardian and hosts a podcast called Comfort Eating with Grace Dent, was a contestant on I’m a Celebrity in 2023.

But she left the Australian jungle after just a week, on medical grounds.

MasterChef (Amateurs) is understood to be currently in production. But the BBC pulled its MasterChef Christmas specials after the allegations against Wallace.

Dent said: “I’ve been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It’s all about uncovering and championing talent – and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me.

“I’m so excited that I can’t eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef.

“I can’t wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025.”

Torode, who has presented MasterChef since 2005, said: “I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges.

“Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges.

“The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise, makes Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series.”

After the allegations were made against Wallace, two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials, a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off and a Strictly Festive Extravaganza, pulled from the BBC’s festive schedule.

