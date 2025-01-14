Deputy OCS Arrested for the Second Time for Illegally Conducting Traffic Duties in Nairobi 

A senior police officer was on Tuesday January 14 arrested for illegally conducting traffic duties outside his station.

Inspector Guyo Dida was found at the Globe Cinema roundabout in Nairobi conducting traffic duties and detaining a motorist.

It was the second time in three months Dida was being arrested over similar drama.

He is attached to Mavindini Police Station in Kathonzweni sub-county within Makueni County as a deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

He had on October 23, 2024 arrested along Bunyala Road while in full uniform, on leave and away from his work station.

On Tuesday, Dida had positioned himself at the Globe Cinema roundabout and started to control traffic movement at about 1 pm.

He was on a short leave.

In the process, he stopped a female motorist and accused her of flouting traffic rules.

The officer jumped into the woman’s car and ordered her to drive to the Central Police Station.

She told police while on the way to the station, he asked for a bribe of Sh15,000 which prompted a confrontation.

Another motorist noticed the drama and informed other officers on the road.

A duty officer at the station rushed to the scene and found the officer still in the car of the woman along Slip Road.

More drama unfolded when the officer confronted that of Central accusing him of interfering with his work.

Police and witnesses said he slapped him and tore his official shirt.

More police officers joined the confrontation and pinned down Dida before arresting him. he was taken to Central police station where he identified himself as the deputy OCS Mavindini in Makueni.

Last year, he was involved in similar drama.

He had been on leave for five days from October 18 to 23 2024 when he was arrested.

He was arrested on October 23 2024 while performing traffic duties at Bunyala roundabout in Makadara Sub-county within Nairobi County by police officers from Industrial Area police station while in full Persian blue uniform.

He was also armed with a communication gadget belonging Tourist Police Unit.

Other police officers at the station said they were shocked to see the inspector on the road whereas he was not at an earlier parade conducted at the station.

This raised their eyebrows and called for reinforcements who arrested him. He told his colleagues he was hungry hence his moves.

He was later collected by senior officers from Kathonzweni and escorted to Makueni County police headquarters, where he was placed in cells at Makueni police station awaiting disciplinary action.

Officials said they were shocked to hear he was arrested again.