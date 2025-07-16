Diego Amozurrutia Siblings: All About Iván Amozurrutia

Diego Amozurrutia Torres Landa, born on August 31, 1990, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a Mexican actor, model, and singer.

Coming from a family with a rich artistic heritage, he is the grandson of Kitty de Hoyos, an iconic actress from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

Diego’s passion for performing arts was evident from a young age, leading him to pursue formal training at Televisa’s Centro de Educación Artística (CEA), a prestigious acting school.

With a career spanning over two decades, he has established himself as a versatile performer, recognized for his roles in telenovelas, films, and reality television.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Diego has one sibling, a younger brother named Iván Amozurrutia, born on October 12, 1995, in Mexico City.

Iván is also an actor, following in the family’s artistic footsteps, and has gained recognition for roles in series such as Enamorándome de Ramón, where he portrayed Osvaldo Medina, as well as appearances in High Heat, Preso No. 1, and Como dice el dicho.

Like Diego, Iván is a model and social media personality, with a growing on Instagram, where he shares content related to fashion, modeling, and his personal life.

Iván has been in a relationship with actress Ana Jimena Villanueva since 2017, whom he met on the set of Enamorándome de Ramón.

Also Read: Josh Turner Siblings: Get to Know Matthew and Carrie Turner

Career

Amozurrutia’s career began at the age of 12 with his debut in the 2002 telenovela Cómplices al Rescate, where he appeared in the DVD releases for Silvana, Mariana, and El gran final, starring alongside Belinda.

He also performed as part of the musical group Burundikids, participating in promotional campaigns and television broadcasts.

After enrolling in Televisa’s CEA, Diego landed a cameo role in the popular series Rebelde and went on to portray diverse characters in telenovelas such as Mi pecado as Josué Huerta, Llena de amor as Axel, and Amorcito corazón as Juancho Pinzón.

His versatility shone in projects like Gossip Girl: Acapulco, where he played Daniel Parra, and Quiero amarte, further cementing his reputation in the telenovela genre.

Diego’s film credits include Divina confusión, where he played Eros, and Pena Ajena and Amar no es Querer, showcasing his ability to tackle both romantic and complex roles.

In 2023, he joined the reality dance competition Mira Quién Baila: La Revancha, competing against other celebrities, which highlighted his willingness to take on new challenges.

Additionally, Diego is a talented singer, having composed the main theme for the telenovela Cabo, and has appeared in theater productions like Hoy no me puedo levantar.

His career faced a setback in 2014 when he was temporarily banned from Televisa for choosing to work with Telemundo, but he has since continued to build a robust portfolio across multiple platforms.