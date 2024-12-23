Diontae Johnson Siblings: All About Davion and Dari

Diontae Johnson is a professional American football wide receiver.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft after playing college football at Toledo.

Recently, Johnson was waived by the Baltimore Ravens after a brief and tumultuous tenure that included a suspension for refusing to play in a game.

He is now a free agent, with potential interest from teams like the Steelers, Chargers, and Chiefs1238.

Johnson has also played for the Carolina Panthers during his career.

Siblings

Diontar has two siblings, a brother named Davion and one sister named Dari.

Not much is known about the duo as they keep their life private compared to their famous brother.

College career

Johnson attended the University of Toledo, where he played college football from 2015 to 2018.

He made an immediate impact as a freshman, showcasing his skills as both a wide receiver and a return specialist.

Over his four years at Toledo, Johnson accumulated impressive statistics, recording 109 receptions for 1,793 yards and 19 touchdowns.

His standout season came in 2017 when he achieved 1,278 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the top players in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Johnson’s contributions were recognized with multiple accolades, including first-team All-MAC honors in both 2017 and 2018, and he was named the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year for his exceptional performance on special teams.

NFL career

In the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round with the 66th overall pick.

He quickly made an impact in his rookie season, recording 59 receptions for 680 yards and five touchdowns.

One of his memorable performances was against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he scored two touchdowns.

As he progressed through his early career, Johnson continued to develop into one of the Steelers’ primary receiving threats.

In 2020, he led the team in receptions with 88 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns.

Johnson’s performance peaked during the 2021 season when he was named to the Pro Bowl after finishing with an impressive tally of 107 receptions for over 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

His ability to create separation from defenders through exceptional route running and quickness off the line of scrimmage made him a valuable asset to the team’s offense.

In March 2023, he signed a two-year contract extension worth approximately $36.7 million, further solidifying his role as a key player for the Steelers.

Accolades

Johnson has received several accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

During his time at the University of Toledo from 2015 to 2018, he was recognized for his outstanding performance, notably earning First-Team All-MAC honors in 2017 and 2018.

He was also named Toledo’s Male Athlete of the Week on multiple occasions for his impressive game performances.

In the NFL, Johnson’s achievements include being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and earning a spot on the NFL All-Pro Second Team as a punt return specialist in 2019.

His ability to perform under pressure was highlighted when he received the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award after returning a punt for an 85-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.