DJ Khaled Teases Upcoming Album “Til Next Time” With Star-Studded Single

Famed producer and DJ Khaled is once again making waves in the music industry as he prepares to drop his highly anticipated studio album, “Til Next Time,” with a promising first single featuring none other than Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert.

On August 10, the 47-year-old music mogul took to social media to announce the exciting news. In an Instagram post, DJ Khaled revealed that the album’s lead single, “Supposed To Be Loved,” is set to grace the airwaves on August 11.

He shared his enthusiasm for the forthcoming project, stating, “And the day I decide to walk away from the game you’re gonna know that very moment that you were witnessing the greatest to ever do it.”

He continued, “So no this ain’t goodbye…it’s TIL NEXT TIME. 🙏 Next chapter. Next blessing. Next level. Onward. This is my biggest album. I feel it.

The recording process has been UNBELIEVABLE 🤯 and I can’t wait to share it with the world 🌍.”

Wrapping up his heartfelt message, DJ Khaled assured his fans, “And remember… I’ll always be here if you need me… I’m only a phone call away 📞.”

Last week, the versatile artist caused a stir in Miami with the launch of his unique concept store, We The Best × SNIPES.

DJ Khaled took to social media once more to express his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support. He showcased the sprawling space filled with trendy athleisurewear, sneakers, tees, and more.

In one video, the “GOD DID” artist manned the cashier booth, interacting with excited shoppers. He even wielded a pair of golden scissors to cut the celebratory ribbon during the store’s opening day.

