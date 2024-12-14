Doctor, Lover Found Dead Holding Hands Buried Separately in Nyamira

A medical doctor and his lover who were found dead at an apartment in Kisii town were Friday separately buried.

They were buried in their respective homes in Nyamira County.

USA based Angela Moraa and Kisii-based doctor Vincent Bosire were found dead a fortnight ago with their hands entwined. Police said they are investigating murder and suicide in the deaths.

Moraa was and Bosire were separately buried in Moitunya and Kenyerere villages respectively in Nyamira County.

On Friday morning, mourners gathered at Moitunya Primary School for the interment of the U.S.-based woman who was found lifeless in Kisii’s Nyamataro on November 27.

Mourners called for proper investigations into the incident to ascertain what transpired before the lovebirds were found dead.

The death of Angela Moraa, 28, has left many in shock.

Moraa, a mother of one, had left home to eke a living in the U.S. after securing a green card.

She had ambitions of elevating her family’s living standards before her untimely death.

The family revealed for the first time that the autopsy report indicated Angela was tortured before she was killed.

“She had a broken skull and there was blood in the brains. Her knees were also injured an indication of torture before her death,” said Edward Penicillin, the family spokesperson.

This has prompted police to believe it was a case of murder and suicide.

However, Bosire’s family contradicted Angela’s family’s pronouncements regarding the cause of her death.

They revealed how Angela had, on several occasions, attempted to die by suicide.

Kilometers from Moitunya Primary School grounds, Bosire’s final journey was underway.

On the fateful day, Bosire, 29, was found locked inside his rented house, lying lifeless with his hand entwined with Angela’s.

Mourners who gathered at Kenyerere village in Kitutu Masaba eulogized the late doctor as an astute academician, an alumnus of Nyambaria and Egerton University, before his employment at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Mourners called for speedy investigations into the matter to unravel what exactly transpired moments before the bodies of the duo were found in a flat within Kisii Township.

This may settle the matter.