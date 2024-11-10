Doctors Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Salaries, Demand Better Pay For Interns

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has warned of a possible strike if the government fails to meet agreed salary levels for intern doctors, as outlined in their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In a statement on November 9, KMPDU Secretary-General Dr. Davji Bhimji called on the government to increase intern doctors’ pay from the proposed Sh47,000 to Sh70,000 per month, as agreed in the CBA.

He emphasized that if the government does not adjust the pay, the union would mobilize a nationwide strike.

“We must be prepared to act. When other channels are ineffective, the strength of workers lies in withholding their skills. Negotiations are essential, but so are demonstrations, sit-ins, and strikes, as recognized by the industrial court,” said Dr. Bhimji in the union’s statement.

The union’s position follows a three-hour meeting on November 7 with Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, which ended without resolution.

The government remained firm on its offer of Sh47,000, leaving negotiations in a stalemate. Dr. Bhimji noted that while discussions are ongoing, the union expects a satisfactory outcome by November 30.

“This engagement was progressive, and more meetings are scheduled for next week. We will keep the public informed as soon as a conclusive agreement is reached,” the KMPDU Secretary-General added.

The union plans to continue discussions with the Ministry of Health for 45 days, in line with an October court ruling.

Dr. Bhimji stressed that, if necessary, the union is prepared to escalate negotiations beyond boardrooms.

“Negotiations are not confined to boardrooms; the courts and the government are aware that we can take our case to the streets if needed.”

The union has called for solidarity across all sectors, including NGOs, FBOs, private, and public institutions, urging all doctors to unite in advocating for fair treatment and prompt payment. “Every voice counts. It is time for all professional associations and societies to stand together. As we approach the November 30 deadline, we are stronger united,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the government, through Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, announced that it would be releasing funds to clear the salary arrears for intern doctors.

Speaking on Friday, Ms. Muthoni confirmed that Ksh1.75 billion had been allocated for intern doctors’ salaries, aiming to resolve payment delays that have left hundreds of interns struggling financially.

“We have allocated a budget for intern doctors this year and are processing their payments to clear any outstanding salaries. Those who have worked for months without pay will receive their dues to ensure we move past this issue,” said Ms. Muthoni.