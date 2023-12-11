Donnie Wahlberg Net Worth And Career Journey

Donnie Wahlberg, the multi-talented American actor, singer, and producer, boasts a net worth of $25 million. Born as Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr on August 17, 1969, in Boston, Massachusetts, he gained prominence as a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block (NKOTB). Donnie is the eighth of nine children in a close-knit family of Irish-American descent.

New Kids on the Block

Donnie’s journey into the entertainment industry started when, at 15, he auditioned for music producer Maurice Starr, leading to the formation of NKOTB. Despite initial struggles, the group’s second album, “Hangin’ Tough,” propelled them to stardom in the late ’80s. NKOTB’s success reached unparalleled heights, with millions of records sold and merchandise generating over $400 million.

Donnie Wahlberg Acting Career

As NKOTB’s popularity waned in the early ’90s, Donnie turned to acting. He played roles in films like “Bullet” (1996) and “Ransom” (1996) alongside Mel Gibson.

His involvement in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’s debut album showcased his versatility. Donnie’s acting career flourished with notable performances in “The Sixth Sense” (1999) and the HBO series “Band of Brothers.”

Donnie Wahlberg Movies

Donnie Wahlberg’s acting prowess extended to films like “Dreamcatcher” (2003) and the successful Saw series. He starred in TV series like “Blue Bloods” (since 2010), earning critical acclaim and a substantial salary of $150,000 per episode. Donnie showcased his reality TV side in “Wahlburgers” (2014) and “Donnie Loves Jenny” (2015).

Donnie Wahlberg Wife

Beyond his entertainment career, Donnie faced legal challenges, including an arson charge in 1991. He was married to Kim Fey (1999–2008) before tying the knot with model/comedian Jenny McCarthy in 2014. Donnie co-owns the popular hamburger restaurant chain Wahlburgers with his brothers Paul and Mark, featured in the reality TV series.

Donnie Wahlberg Net Worth

Donnie Wahlberg net worth is $25 million. His acting roles, entrepreneurial ventures, and NKOTB’s enduring legacy contribute to his wealth. In “Blue Bloods,” Donnie’s salary evolved from $60,000 per episode to $150,000, reflecting his enduring influence and market demand.

Donnie Wahlberg’s journey from a Boston neighborhood to global stardom encompasses musical triumphs, acting accolades, and entrepreneurial ventures, solidifying his status as a multifaceted entertainment icon.