Donnie Wahlberg Siblings: Meet the Wahlberg Siblings Squad

Donald Edmond “Donnie” Wahlberg Jr. is an American singer-songwriter, actor, and producer, best known as a founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block.

He has appeared in films like The Sixth Sense and Saw, and stars as Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS series Blue Bloods since 2010.

Wahlberg is married to actress Jenny McCarthy; they renew their vows annually to celebrate their marriage, which they describe as a “reboot” of their commitment.

Siblings

Donnie is one of nine siblings in the Wahlberg family, which has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry.

His oldest brother, Arthur Wahlberg, born in 1963, is an actor and businessman.

Arthur has appeared in films such as The Rude Awakening of Jeffery Miller and has made guest appearances on various television shows. He also works in real estate.

Paul Wahlberg, born in 1964, is another of Donnie’s brothers and is known for his culinary skills as a chef and restaurateur.

He is the owner of Wahlburgers, a popular burger restaurant chain that he co-founded with his brothers Donnie and Mark.

Paul also stars in the reality TV series Wahlburgers, which follows the family’s restaurant business.

Jim Wahlberg, born in 1965, is a producer and writer who has worked behind the scenes in film and television.

He produces content that often focuses on social issues and is involved in charitable work, particularly with organizations that help at-risk youth.

Robert Wahlberg, born in 1967, is an actor known for his roles in films such as The Departed and Gone Baby Gone.

He has also worked on various television projects, contributing to the family’s presence in Hollywood.

Mark Wahlberg, born in 1971, is perhaps the most recognized member of the family.

As an actor, producer, and businessman, Mark has starred in numerous successful films such as Boogie Nights, The Fighter, and Transformers.

He is also an entrepreneur with ventures including the Wahlburgers restaurant chain and various film production companies.

In addition to their brothers, Donnie has three sisters.

Debbie Wahlberg, who was born in 1969 and passed away in 2003 at the age of 43, was known for her close relationship with her brothers and was involved in various family activities.

Michelle Wahlberg tends to maintain a lower profile compared to her brothers but remains supportive of their endeavors.

Tracey Wahlberg shares a similar approach; she is not as publicly visible but maintains a close bond with her family.

Career

Wahlberg has had a diverse and successful career as both a musician and an actor.

He first gained fame as a founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), which achieved massive success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, selling over 70 million albums worldwide.

The group is known for hits like “Please Don’t Go Girl” and “The Right Stuff,” which solidified their status as pop icons.

Transitioning to acting, Wahlberg made his film debut in Bullet and gained prominence with roles in Ransom and The Sixth Sense, where he played a pivotal character in the film’s opening sequence.

His television career includes notable performances in Band of Brothers and as Detective Danny Reagan in the long-running CBS series Blue Bloods, which began in 2010.

Wahlberg’s work on Blue Bloods has been particularly impactful, earning him recognition and a steady income, reportedly earning up to $150,000 per episode in later seasons.

In addition to acting, Wahlberg has produced several television shows, including Wahlburgers, which follows his family’s restaurant business, and Donnie Loves Jenny, centered on his marriage to actress Jenny McCarthy.

His career reflects a successful blend of music and acting, showcasing his versatility and resilience in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Wahlberg has received several awards and nominations throughout his career.

He earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Wahlburgers, a reality series he executive produced, in 2014 and 2015 for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

In addition, he was nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2017 for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor for his role as Detective Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods.

He also received a Teen Choice Award nomination in 2006 for Choice Movie Scream for his performance in Saw II.