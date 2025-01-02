DP Kindiki Outlines 2025 Economic Recovery Plans

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that in 2025, the government will intensify efforts to boost economic recovery, create jobs, and improve household incomes.

Speaking on the progress made over the past two years, Kindiki noted that deliberate government interventions have led to steady macroeconomic recovery.

“The Kenyan shilling has strengthened against major currencies, inflation and interest rates have significantly declined, and the prices of fuel and essential household commodities are steadily reducing,” he said.

The Deputy President highlighted key reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth. These include investments in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and the blue economy.

Additionally, the completion of special economic zones, affordable housing projects, modern markets, ICT hubs, and County Aggregation and Industrial Parks are expected to drive up per capita income.

Kindiki also pointed to ongoing programs like Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage initiative, Taifa Care, and education reforms as critical in reducing household expenses.

“By the end of this year, these reforms will minimize out-of-pocket costs for health and education, leaving households with more disposable income,” he stated.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi assured Kenyans that they will witness the positive impact of the Kenya Kwanza administration this year.

In his New Year message, Mudavadi encouraged Kenyans to remain hardworking and peaceful, expressing optimism about the country’s future.

“This is the year that Kenyans will realize the good and strong foundation that Kenya Kwanza has put in place for the great trajectory of our beloved nation,” he said.

Since President William Ruto’s government took office in 2022, economic challenges and controversial policies have sparked public discontent.

Key initiatives like the housing levy and the Finance Bill 2024 faced widespread opposition, with some ending up in court.

The housing levy, initially rejected, was later upheld by the Supreme Court, while the Finance Bill led to unprecedented protests, including the burning of a section of Parliament.

The public cited over-taxation as a major concern, prompting President Ruto to decline signing the bill into law.

Meanwhile, ODM leader Raila Odinga has called for dialogue to address the country’s challenges. In his New Year message, Raila emphasized the importance of unity and finding joint solutions to secure Kenya’s stability.

“It is up to us, as Kenyans, to decide whether to carry on divided, bitter, and cursing into 2026, or to find a way of coming to the table, discussing our problems jointly, and agreeing on a mutual solution that secures our country and provides a template for our beloved continent of Africa,” he said.