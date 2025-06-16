DP Kindiki Warns Kalonzo: ‘I Will Tackle You Head On If Provoked’

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a strong warning to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, saying he is ready to confront him directly if provoked further.

This comes after Kalonzo publicly rejected Kindiki’s recent call to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying he would not join hands with leaders he accused of being responsible for the deaths of protesting youth.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 15, 2025, Kindiki expressed disappointment over Kalonzo’s remarks, which he described as “unkind.”

He said he would not engage in a public war of words with someone he still respects.

“I have heard that Kalonzo is not ready to work with me politically. I will not answer him publicly because I never engage in public duels with people I respect,” Kindiki said.

“However, if he continues with falsehoods unprovoked, I will happily tackle him head on. Respect is a two-way street.”

Despite the political tensions, Kindiki said Kalonzo remained “the good big brother I have known for decades.”

He emphasized that the government’s development agenda would continue with or without the cooperation of certain political leaders.

“Our development programmes will not be derailed, regardless of who chooses to work with us or not,” he said.

Kalonzo had earlier dismissed claims that he was in talks with the government as a “poor attempt to divide the united opposition.”

In a social media post, the former Vice President said he could not align himself with a government he believes bears responsibility for the deaths of Gen Z protestors, including media team member Albert Ojwang.

“I will not work with people who have Gen Z blood on their hands,” Kalonzo wrote. “Kenyans know the truth. I will always stand with the people.”

The political exchange follows Kindiki’s visit to Makueni County on Saturday for an economic empowerment event, where he praised Kalonzo as a respected senior and said he would continue reaching out to him for the sake of development in the Ukambani region.

“There is no enmity between us,” said Kindiki. “What we want is progress for every part of the country.”

He also criticized political rhetoric claiming certain communities have no “shares” in government, calling such statements divisive and unconstitutional.

“No region will be left out,” he added. “Every Kenyan pays taxes. Every Kenyan deserves development.”