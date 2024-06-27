fbpx
    DP Rigathi Gachagua’s Eldest Sister Leah Wangari Dies

    Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced the passing of his eldest sister, Leah Wangari Muriuki, on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

    Gachagua mourned her as the family’s matriarch and a motherly figure who had taken care of the extended Gachagua family following the deaths of their father and two mothers.

    “I am saddened to receive news of the passing on of our eldest sister Leah Wangari Muriuki. Leah has been our Mother and the family Matriarch; she has taken good care of the larger Gachagua Family after the death of our father and our two mothers,” Gachagua wrote.

    “We are devastated by the loss of this family head. My deepest condolences to her husband, her children, and grandchildren.”

    The announcement of his sister’s death comes a day after the Deputy President made an emotional appeal to the youth, urging them to end ongoing protests in various parts of the country.

    “Please, I beseech you as your father, please my sons and daughters, make an announcement and call off the protests,” he said.

    “My children are of the same Gen Z. No parent should have to bury their child, especially in such circumstances. I cry for our children; I am unable to bear the pain of innocent young children whose only crime was to air their views in a democratic country.”

    Protests have been witnessed in Nairobi, Kisumu, and Migori today.

    Gachagua expressed that he is enduring an especially challenging time both as a national leader and a family man.

    “This is a very difficult week for me as a national leader and a family man,” he said.

     

    X