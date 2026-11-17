The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, daughter of former television actress Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, over the killing of her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

Thandie will be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Her mother, Regina, and brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, will also face charges of being accessories after the fact to murder, contrary to Section 222 as read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code.

The two are accused of allegedly interfering with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up Thandie’s alleged involvement in the killing.

The three are expected to appear before the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for plea taking.

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 3, 2026, established that Dorita died from severe blood loss caused by multiple sharp-force injuries.

The examination revealed incised wounds on the face and neck, stab wounds to the neck and severance of the external jugular veins.

The cause of death was recorded as exsanguination resulting from a stab wound to the neck that caused vascular injury.

Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet samples. The items were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, the three appeared before Magistrate Beryl Akinyi, where they sought release to attend Dorita’s burial scheduled for Wednesday.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, citing the risk that the accused persons could abscond court proceedings given the gravity of the offences.

The court declined to release them and directed that they remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending plea taking.

In a separate development, Immanuel Munyeki, who had also been held in connection with the investigations, was released on November 12, 2026.

The prosecution informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking Munyeki to the murder.