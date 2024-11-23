DPP, DCI In US For Counterterrorism Talks

A Kenyan delegation concluded a trip to the US where they participated in a crucial bilateral exchange on Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) operations at the JTTF Headquarters in New York City.

The meetings started November 18 to 22 and were organized by the US Department of Justice and the FBI.

Officials said the meeting was aimed to enhance counterterrorism strategies and share best practices between the U.S. and Kenya.

The team was led by Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, and Mr. Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin and included key officials from various security agencies.

National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC)’s Director Kibiego Kigen was also present.

“This visit was particularly significant as Kenya prepares for the withdrawal of U.S. financial support for JTTF operations scheduled for September 2025, emphasizing Kenya’s commitment to sustaining its counterterrorism efforts,” a statement said.

The statement added the New York JTTF has developed a comprehensive counterterrorism database that facilitates real-time information sharing among member agencies to address threats swiftly.

“The US model is fully supported by the Department of State, highlighting the importance of consistent funding for effective operations, a vital consideration for Kenya moving forward.”

The integration of intelligence into prosecution efforts is crucial for converting insights into actionable legal evidence, the statement added.

Presentations at the meeting also covered various aspects of US counterterrorism strategies, including tackling terror financing and enhancing inter-agency collaboration.

Ingonga said as Kenya navigates the upcoming funding transition, the insights gained from this exchange will be essential in shaping future counterterrorism strategies.

Amin said this collaboration not only strengthens Kenya’s commitment to national security but also reinforces the partnership between the two nations in the ongoing fight against global terrorism.

The establishment of the joint terrorism task-force began after the al-Shabaab terrorist attack on the DusitD2 Hotel after it was established that there was need for a multi-agency counterterrorism investigative force in the country.

As a result, there has been a decrease in the number of reported terrorism related cases in the country.

The FBI has been tooling the DCI and other agencies and also offering specialized training to detectives.