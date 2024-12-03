DPP Ingonga Calls for Collaboration in Fight Against Transnational Organized Crimes

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga Tuesday emphasized the need for collaborative efforts and strategic approaches to effectively combat the intricate connections between drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime.

He also called for collaboration to mitigate the severe threats these crimes pose to the region.

Speaking at the official opening of the workshop on International and Regional Cooperation to Fight Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking in Eastern Africa, organized by the European Union Action Against Drugs and Organised Crime (EU-ACT) in partnership with the Eastern Africa Association of Prosecutors (EAAP), the DPP who is also the president of the EAAP said the menace must be defeated.

“Drug trafficking and transnational organized crime are global phenomena with far-reaching social, health, economic, and political repercussions.”

“These illicit activities not only undermine development but also generate enormous profits for criminal organizations, creating a disturbing scenario that threatens state authorities and the legal economy,” the DPP stated.

He expressed his appreciation for the European Union’s steadfast support.

He also commended the EU’s unwavering commitment, relentless efforts, and generosity in supporting the fight against transnational organized crime and drug trafficking in the region.

The DPP noted that the workshop provides a crucial platform for fostering partnerships and building bridges necessary to combat organized crime effectively.

He said Kenya has significantly benefited from this strategic partnership through initiatives such as the development of the Inter-Agency Guidelines on Cooperation and Collaboration in the Investigation and Prosecution of Terrorism and Terrorism Financing.

These guidelines, he noted, have enhanced joint investigations and improved cooperation between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and law enforcement agencies.

He further reiterated that the collaboration between the European Union and the EAAP would strengthen mutual ties and expedite the establishment of robust international and regional cooperation mechanisms to combat transnational organized crime.

This partnership, he noted, is a critical step towards achieving shared goals in the fight against these universal challenges.

Drug trafficking is still a growing menace in the region and world at large despite efforts to contain it.