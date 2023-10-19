DPP Planning to Have Shakahola Massacre Suspects Detained for 180 More Days

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has stated that it has made strides in the Shakahola massacre saga.

In a statement, DPP Renson Ingonga stated that the prosecution is awaiting DNA results which should be ready in two to three months.

The DPP also said that his team will seek to have the suspects among them controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie, his 18 co-suspects and 65 survivors for an additional 180 days.

“The continued detention of the suspects is necessitated by the fact that DNA analysis is incomplete and the process is lengthy considering the fact that the number of bodies to be analyzed against the number of DNA samples from relatives of the deceased,” said Ingonga.

Mackenzie’s case is set to be mentioned on October 19 while the survivors’ case will be heard on October 23.

“The Prosecution team handling the Shakahola massacre case will review the investigation files between 23rd and 28th October 2023, to determine whether or not the facts disclose any criminal culpability,” Ingonga added.

The DPP maintained that his office remains committed to promote human rights and will ensure that justice is served.

So far, the government pathologist has conducted an autopsy on 364 bodies exhumed from the Shakahola forest.

The exhumation was suspended in July.

Last week, a Mombasa Court ordered the detention of Mackenzie and his 27 co-suspects.

Appearing before the Shanzu law courts, the court ordered that the suspects remain behind bars for another seven days after which they will be arraigned for further instructions.

The court will then decide whether the 28 will remain in detention for six months.

