DPP to Appeal Maribe’s Acquittal in Murder of Monica Kimani 

Former television anchor Jacque Maribe could find herself in fresh trouble after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it is appealing against a High Court decision to acquit her in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The DPP in its notice of appeal said they are dissatisfied with the decision of trial Judge Grace Nzioka that acquited Maribe in the murder case and they will appeal part of the judgment that set her free.

The former Citizen TV news anchor was acquitted for the murder of Kimani while her boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias Jowie was convicted for the incident on the night of September 19, 2018.

While convicting Jowie, Justice Nzioka noted that prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Jowie committed that offence.

“It was not a case of excusable homicide it was unlawful. I find Jowie guilty as charged here in the offence of murder,” she said.

While acquitting Maribe, the court noted that the charge brought against her was not the proper charge.

Read: Free at Last: Jacque Maribe Acquitted in Monica Kimani Murder Case

Justice Nzioka noted that the evidence brought in court relating to the second accused person only related to the shooting event that took place on September 20, 2018.

“Having considered the provision of section 129 of the penal code (offence of giving false information to a person employed in public service).”

“And Maribe having no objection to her two statements she gave to the police . The statement Maribe gave to police was false and given to a person in public service,” the court ruled.

The prosecution asked the court to remand Jowie at Nairobi remand pending pre sentence report.

Justice Nzioka cancelled his bond and directed that he be held in custody.

The matter will be mentioned on March 8 for mitigation and sentencing purposes.

The judgment drew mixed reactions.