Drake And 21 Savage Shatter Spotify Records With “Her Loss”

Drake and 21 Savage have surpassed the long-standing record held by JAY-Z and Kanye West for the most-streamed collaborative rap album of all time on Spotify.

Their joint venture, “Her Loss,” released just over a year ago, has soared to an unprecedented 2.7 billion streams, outpacing the previous record set by “Watch The Throne,” which had 2.6 billion streams.

Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its debut, “Her Loss” emerged as a commercial triumph, boasting over 400,000 units sold in its inaugural week. The album’s success has endured over the past year, earning it a double-platinum certification and securing a nomination for Best Rap Album at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

Also Read: Drake Becomes The First Rapper To Hit 80 Million Spotify Listeners

The Toronto-Atlanta collaboration marks the first joint effort between Drake and 21 Savage, showcasing their global appeal and influence in the rap scene. The Spotify streaming figures now stand as a testament to the enduring popularity of “Her Loss” in the realm of music.

Top-streamed rap collaborative albums on Spotify

“Her Loss” – Drake and 21 Savage (2.7 billion streams) “Watch The Throne” – JAY-Z and Kanye West (2.6 billion streams) “Drip Harder” – Gunna and Lil Baby (2.5 billion streams) “Without Warning” – 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin (2.4 billion streams) “Savage Mode II” – 21 Savage and Metro Boomin (2.2 billion streams) “What A Time To Be Alive” – Drake and Future (2.0 billion streams) “WRLD On Drugs” – Future and Juice WRLD (1.4 billion streams) “Savage Mode” – 21 Savage and Metro Boomin (1.3 billion streams) “Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho” – Travis Scott and Quavo (1.0 billion streams) “Kids See…” – Travis Scott (924 million streams)

The achievement not only underscores the artists’ individual prowess but also sets a new standard for collaborative rap albums, cementing their legacy in the music industry.

As a follow-up to their chart-topping collaboration “First Person Shooter,” Drake and J. Cole recently announced a joint tour for 2024. The “It’s All a Blur — Big As the What? Tour” will kick off in Denver in January, spanning 20 shows across the U.S. in unconventional markets, culminating in Birmingham, AL in March. The tour aims to connect with fans in underserved regions, providing a unique experience beyond major markets.