Drake and Kendrick Lamar get personal on simultaneously released diss tracks

The intensifying feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake has reached new heights, with the simultaneous release of two scathing diss tracks.

After weeks of back and forth, the new songs get personal, with allegations of domestic violence and secret children.

Drake’s track, Family Matters, appears to suggest that one of Lamar’s children was fathered by another man.

Lamar’s response, Meet The Grahams, alleges that Drake is addicted to gambling, sex, drugs and alcohol.

Drake rejects the claims as a “shambles”.

The two songs, released within minutes of each other on Saturday morning, are much darker than earlier missives in their war of words.

Drake, who is the most streamed rapper in the world, casually suggests that Lamar is a perpetrator of spousal abuse, rapping: “They hired a crisis management team/To clean up the fact that you beat on your queen.”

Outside of the song, Lamar has never been accused of any form of domestic violence

