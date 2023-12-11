fbpx
    Drake’s Rumored Girlfriend Flacka Boosts Business For Turks & Caicos Bar

    Andrew Walyaula

    The rumored romance between Drake and his alleged new girlfriend, known as Flacka, is proving to be lucrative for Noah’s Arc, a popular bar and tourist hotspot in Turks & Caicos.

    Initially thought to be a bartender, Flacka has been revealed by TMZ as the assistant manager of Noah’s Arc.

    Since the rumors of her relationship with the “Certified Lover Boy” surfaced, the bar’s cash registers have reportedly been ringing with increased sales.

    Many patrons have been drawn to the establishment, curious to inquire about the authenticity of Flacka’s connection with the Canadian rapper.

    The social media buzz surrounding the rumored couple has significantly boosted Flacka’s online presence, resulting in a surge of new followers.

    As a result, she is reportedly fielding offers for potential marketing partnerships.

    Drake’s fans have shown immense interest in Flacka since the rapper seemingly name-dropped her in his track “Her Loss.”

    A photo posted on Instagram by Flacka, where the two posed inside what appeared to be a resort or restaurant, garnered attention. In the caption, she referred to them as the “Turks Terrible Twins,” and Drake responded with a sweet message in the comments section, describing her as “Flacccccccacita the one and only.”

    Additional footage from their supposed date, including a video of them having dinner with Drake’s “Feel No Ways” playing in the background, and a photo of the rapper striking a “cutie pie” pose, has fueled speculation. Fans quickly connected Flacka to Drake’s lyrics from his 2022 track “Pussy & Millions,” where he mentions “Flacka, Flackacita.”

    Further investigation indicates that Flacka may also work at the Turks and Caicos resort where Drake is staying.

    A video posted on Drake’s Instagram Stories shows her serving drinks behind an outdoor bar. Additionally, she was seen modeling clothing from Drake’s Nike sub-label, NOCTA, last year.

     

