Drama As Gang Leader Is Dragged From Police Custody, Lynched By Mob

An angry crowd killed alleged gang leader Faro Markenson, also known as “Commander Tirad,” after Dominican police arrested him and handed him over to Haitian authorities.

Faro Markenson, described by Dominican authorities as a “dangerous gang leader dedicated to murder,” was arrested in the city of Santiago.

After Dominican authorities apprehended the alleged gang leader of Bwa Kale Gang, they handed him over to Haitian police at the border, in Dajabón.

However, “a few minutes later,” an angry crowd seized Faro Markenson from the hands of law enforcement and beat him with sticks, according to what the newspaper Diariolibre reported.

A macabre scene that unfolded in the presence of several citizens, according to the Dominican newspaper.

Well before the takeover of the commune of Petite-Rivière-de-l’Artibonite on December 7, 2024, by public security forces, Mackenson Faro “Ti-Bab”, a notorious criminal from the Palmiste gang, was already planning his escape to the neighboring land to escape death.

With one of his former concubines settled in Ouanaminthe, he had arranged to return to the Dominican Republic, local officials said.

Delving back into the thread of the story means revealing the outlines of a cleverly prepared escape operation.

Welcomed in Ouanaminthe towards the beginning of December, Mackenson Faro “Ti-Bab” was able to reach the border thanks to the help of Stilien Bien-Aimé, a BSAP agent, also the husband of his ex-wife.

Once the final stages of evacuation prepared during the night were completed, “Ti-Bab” found himself on Dominican soil through unofficial channels on the border line, officials said.

Nevertheless, the mutual assistance requested by the Haitian police authorities from their Dominican counterparts accelerated the hunt for Mackenson Faro.

In a final and desperate attempt to deceive the Dominican security forces, he changed his hairstyle.

He was quickly spotted before being handed over to the police officers of the Polifront unit.

Despite the mobilization of the police, members of the population, visibly revolted by the crimes and exactions committed by the bandits, were able to lynch Mackenson Faro.

Kenyan police are in Haiti to help in fighting the criminal gangs terrorizing locals.

On December 26, at least three people were killed when armed men in Haiti opened fire at journalists, police and medical staff during a briefing to announce the reopening of the country’s biggest public hospital.

Many others injured were injured in the attack in the General Hospital in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Pictures posted online appear to show several people injured or dead inside the building.

A Haitian National Police (PNH) officer and two journalists were killed, and several others were injured, when armed gangs opened fire during the attempted reopening of the State University Hospital of Haiti (HUEH), which had been shuttered since February.

The journalists, trapped inside the hospital for over an hour, were eventually evacuated after reinforcements arrived.

The site had been recaptured by Haiti’s government in July, after being occupied and destroyed by violent gangs that control much of the city.

Kenya will send 600 more police officers to Haiti to bolster an international anti-gang mission.

The plan has been derailed by the closure of the main airport there over the gang violence. At least 10 countries have promised to send a total of about 2,900 troops to participate in the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS).

But only about 430 have deployed since the U.N.-authorised mission got underway in June, nearly 400 of them from Kenya.