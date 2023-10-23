Drama as Senior Policeman is Robbed of Pistol in Kiambu

Police are investigating an incident in which a senior police officer was Monday morning robbed of his pistol in an attack in King’eero area, Kiambu County.

The inspector of police who is in charge of Mwimuto police post said he was accosted by a gang of three who were armed with pistols and robbed of his Jericho pistol with 15 bullets.

Police said he was also robbed of a mobile phone in the attack at about 1 am.

The officer said he was visiting the house of a colleague near King’eero Catholic Church to hand over a case file when he was attacked.

He said he was waiting for the gate to be opened when the gunmen ordered them to lie down at gunpoint.

They then ordered him and the colleague to surrender all the valuables they had before grabbing the weapon.

The gang escaped the scene soon after the incident. A search was launched but no arrest or recovery was made. Police said the Jericho serial number 44332418 loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm is missing.

A hunt on the gang is ongoing, police said.

