DRC Lifts Visa Requirements for Kenyans

Kenyans traveling to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will no longer be required to get visas.

DRC on Wednesday abolished visa requirements for Kenyans traveling to the country.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Migration in DRC said the directive took effect on the same day Kenya lifted its Visa requirements for Congo.

Kenya lifted the travel requirements on September 1, 2023.

“The government has removed DRC from category 2 to category 1 of the visa requirement in compliance with the East Africa Community,” read a circular addressed to regional heads, missions abroad and officers in -charge of border points by Immigration director-general Evelyn Cheluget.

“You are required to bring this information to the attention of all officers working under you.”

In April last year, the DR Congo officially joined the EAC as its seventh member, with the signing of the Treaty of Accession at State House.

This was after DRC fulfilled conditions outlined in Articles 3 and 4 of the Treaty for the establishment of the EAC.

President William Ruto has since taking office waived visa requirements for South Africa, Djibouti and now the DRC.

